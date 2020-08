By EUobserver

The head of a German doctors union warned that the spike in covid-19 cases is a signal that the second wave of the virus is already hitting the country. "We are already in a second, shallow upswing," Susanne Johna, the president of Marburger Bund, told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper on Tuesday. Germany has registered over 212,000 cases and more than 9,000 deaths.