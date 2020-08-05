By EUobserver

The next nominated US ambassador to Germany, Douglas Macgregor, holds xenophobic and pro-Kremlin views, according to interview footage unearthed by US broadcaster CNN. Muslims wanted to "turn Europe into an Islamic state" and Germany had opened the gates to "Muslim invaders" he once said on Fox News, a right-wing TV channel in the US. Eastern Ukrainians under Russian occupation were "Russians", he also said on RT, a Russian propaganda outlet.