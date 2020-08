By EUobserver

Sweden's economy has contracted 8.6 percent in the April-to-June period from the previous three months. The country had eschewed some of the more restrictive Covid-19 lockdowns, when compared to other EU member states. Spain's economy over the same period slumped by 18.5 percent, France by 13.8 percent, and Italy by 12.4 percent. The EU as a whole saw a 11.9 percent contraction.