Ticker
EU offers trade perks to Lebanon
By EUobserver
The European Commission offered preferential trade terms and €33m in immediate aid to Lebanon on Thursday, after a huge explosion in its port, which prompted fresh protests against government corruption and incompetence. "The commission stood ready to explore how to boost our trade relations in this challenging time, in particular in the form of further preferential trade and customs facilitation," commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.