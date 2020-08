By EUobserver

Germany did not follow correct procedure in seeking the extradition, from Italy, of a rapist, named as Christian B., on a European Arrest Warrant, an EU court adviser has said. Christian B. is also wanted in connection with kidnapping Madeleine McCann, a British toddler, in Portugal in 2007. He has served most of his rape sentence in Germany and could soon go free. The EU court usually follows advisers' opinions.