By EUobserver

Turkey's decision to send ships to disputed waters near Cyprus was a "serious escalation" which showed Turkey's "destabilising role" in the region, the Greek foreign ministry said Monday, after Turkish vessel Oruc Reis and two auxiliary ships set sail to look for oil and gas near Greece's island of Kastellorizo. The move violated a new Greek-Egyptian deal on maritime boundaries, but Turkey and Libya also have a new maritime deal.