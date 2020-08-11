Tuesday

11th Aug 2020

Ticker

Greece accuses Turkey of 'escalation' in maritime dispute

By

Turkey's decision to send ships to disputed waters near Cyprus was a "serious escalation" which showed Turkey's "destabilising role" in the region, the Greek foreign ministry said Monday, after Turkish vessel Oruc Reis and two auxiliary ships set sail to look for oil and gas near Greece's island of Kastellorizo. The move violated a new Greek-Egyptian deal on maritime boundaries, but Turkey and Libya also have a new maritime deal.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Minsk violence prompts talk of EU sanctions

Images of bloody injuries after police attacked protesters with batons and stun grenades marked Belarus' latest sham election, posing questions on EU sanctions.

Opinion

Schrems privacy ruling risks EU's ties to digital world

With more and more trade moving to the digital realm, Europe can ill-afford to cut itself off. Meanwhile, China continues to advance a vision for an internet that is fractured along national boundaries and controlled by governments.

EU wary of violence in Belarus election

EU states have voiced fear of violence during Belarus elections on Sunday, as president Aleksander Lukashenko seeks to maintain his third decade in power.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  3. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  5. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis

Latest News

  1. EU looks on as Belarus protests turn lethal
  2. EU virus-alert agency says new restrictions needed
  3. Minsk violence prompts talk of EU sanctions
  4. Schrems privacy ruling risks EU's ties to digital world
  5. UK asks military to stop Channel migrants
  6. EU wary of violence in Belarus election
  7. Iraqis paid €2,000 each agree to leave Greece
  8. EU's most sustainable islands are Danish 'Sunshine Islands'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us