By EUobserver

Russia's new coronavirus vaccine could be "dangerous", Germany has warned, in what Russia called part of "groundless" international criticism. "The problem is we know very little, because Russian authorities aren't very transparent," German health minister Jens Spahn told German radio Wednesday. "There haven't been any ... clinical trials with thousands of volunteers, and it can be dangerous to start vaccinating millions, if not billions, of people too early," he said.