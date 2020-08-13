Thursday

13th Aug 2020

Amazon people urge EU banks to stop funding pollution

By

Native people in the Amazon region have urged EU banks to stop funding oil development. "How can they [bank executives] sleep peacefully knowing their money leaves thousands of indigenous peoples and communities without water, without food and in devastating health conditions due to pollution?", Marlon Vargas, the head of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of the Ecuadorian Amazon, said. EU banks have lent billions to Amazon oil firms, NGOs revealed.

Drums of war again, in Europe

Just a few weeks ago, as Europeans in several countries put their furious debates about masks and corona appsinto higher gear, Turkey and Greece almost came to blows in the Aegean Sea.

