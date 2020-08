By EUobserver

If Britain sent its navy into French waters to stop migrants it would be "a declaration of maritime war", the mayor of the French port of Calais, Natacha Bouchart, told the AFP news agency Thursday, amid increasingly heated British debate on how to stop migrant dinghies. British prime minister Boris Johnson "urgently needs to calm down, and urgently needs to change [his] methods of … dealing with migrants," Bouchart added.