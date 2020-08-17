By EUobserver

Some 220,000 people gathered in central Minsk in opposition to rigged elections last Sunday, the BBC reported. "We are in the majority. We are power," Maria Kolesnikova, an opposition leader said. About 30,000 people also gathered at a rival rally in the city by president Aleksander Lukashenko, who called protesters "rats". Russia has offered to help impose security, with Russian propaganda comparing events to 'Western plots' Ukraine in 2014.