Monday

17th Aug 2020

Ticker

More than 200,000 at Minsk opposition rally

By

Some 220,000 people gathered in central Minsk in opposition to rigged elections last Sunday, the BBC reported. "We are in the majority. We are power," Maria Kolesnikova, an opposition leader said. About 30,000 people also gathered at a rival rally in the city by president Aleksander Lukashenko, who called protesters "rats". Russia has offered to help impose security, with Russian propaganda comparing events to 'Western plots' Ukraine in 2014.

Opinion

Europe failing to protect LGBTI citizens

Last weekend, LGBTI activists in Poland were brutally beaten up by the police, but no one in the EU institutions had the guts to speak out about it.

Summer of discontent in eastern Europe

From Bulgaria, to Serbia, Hungary, and up north to Poland and Belarus, the loosely defined area of eastern Europe is far from having a peaceful summer.

EU visa bans to 'pressure' Lukashenko

Belarus officials who ordered violence and faked elections are to face EU visas bans and asset freezes, foreign ministers agreed on Friday.

Column

Lebanon is a new focal point

More than the tangible destruction, the explosion in the port of Beirut meant the ultimate destruction of hope for many civilians.

News in Brief

  2. Macron: EU 'must support' Belarus protesters
  3. EU tells Turkey to stop drilling in disputed waters
  4. Total impasse in Belgian government formation
  5. EU clinches first vaccine deal with AstraZeneca
  6. Anti-mask protesters gather in Spain and Belgium
  7. Poland might sue EU commission over LGBTI fines
  8. Most EU states oppose US sanctions on Russia pipeline

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  3. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  5. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis

