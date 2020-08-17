Monday

17th Aug 2020

Ticker

Poland might sue EU commission over LGBTI fines

By

The Polish government might sue the European Commission at the EU courts in Luxembourg over its recent decision to withhold small grants from six Polish towns which had said they were "LGBTI ideology-free" zones. "Depending on the clarifications received [from Brussels], the government reserves the right to take further steps, including an appeal to the European Court of Justice," the office of Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

