By EUobserver

The EU must back pro-democracy protesters in Belarus, French president Emmanuel Macron has said Sunday: "The European Union must continue to be mobilised in support of the hundreds of thousands of Belarusians who are protesting peacefully for the respect of their rights, liberty, and sovereignty". Most Western leaders stayed quiet for now, amid Belarusian state propaganda that events were a Western plot linked to ongoing Nato drills in the region.