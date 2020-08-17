By EUobserver

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Sunday called on Turkey to halt its drilling activities in disputed Mediterranean waters off Cyprus. Turkey said its Yavuz energy drillship would extend operations there until mid-September, which Borrell said "fuels further tensions and insecurity". A standoff has intensified between Turkey and EU-member Greece over oil and gas exploration at sea. Turkey's new drilling plan covers a zone delineated by Cyprus and Egypt.