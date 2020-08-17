By EUobserver

Chanting "freedom", hundreds of people rallied on Sunday in Madrid, while in Brussels, some 200 people gathered to protest against the mandatory use of facemasks, AFP reported. Madrid protesters held up placards featuring slogans saying: "The virus does not exist", "Masks kill", and "We are not afraid". Some Brussels placards said: "Corona circus" and "It's my body, it's my choice". Both demonstrations drew conspiracy theorists and anti-vaccination activists as well.