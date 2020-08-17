Ticker
EU holds special summit on Belarus
By EUobserver
EU leaders are holding an extraordinary summit online on Wednesday on Belarus, where hundreds of thousands protest the fraudulent re-election of longtime president Alexander Lukashenko. European Council president Charles Michel called for the special summit, saying in a tweet that "the people of Belarus have the right to decide on their future and freely elect their leader". MIchel added: "Violence against protesters is unacceptable and cannot be allowed."