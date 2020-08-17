Monday

17th Aug 2020

Ticker

EU holds special summit on Belarus

By

EU leaders are holding an extraordinary summit online on Wednesday on Belarus, where hundreds of thousands protest the fraudulent re-election of longtime president Alexander Lukashenko. European Council president Charles Michel called for the special summit, saying in a tweet that "the people of Belarus have the right to decide on their future and freely elect their leader". MIchel added: "Violence against protesters is unacceptable and cannot be allowed."

Opinion

Europe failing to protect LGBTI citizens

Last weekend, LGBTI activists in Poland were brutally beaten up by the police, but no one in the EU institutions had the guts to speak out about it.

Summer of discontent in eastern Europe

From Bulgaria, to Serbia, Hungary, and up north to Poland and Belarus, the loosely defined area of eastern Europe is far from having a peaceful summer.

EU visa bans to 'pressure' Lukashenko

Belarus officials who ordered violence and faked elections are to face EU visas bans and asset freezes, foreign ministers agreed on Friday.

Column

Lebanon is a new focal point

More than the tangible destruction, the explosion in the port of Beirut meant the ultimate destruction of hope for many civilians.

