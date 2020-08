By EUobserver

After France recorded its second day of more than 3,000 new Covid-19 cases, labour minister Elisabeth Borne told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper that the government was determined to avoid a new nationwide lockdown that would further threaten jobs. "We must avoid a new lockdown at any cost," she said. France's number of new infections was 3,015 on Sunday. The previous day, with 3,310, marked a post-lockdown high.