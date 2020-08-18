By EUobserver

Cyprus, on Monday, criticised European Union partners over what it said was diffidence amounting to "a policy of appeasement" in dealing with Turkey, locked in a stand-off with Cyprus and Greece over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, Reuters writes. "Unfortunately, we are observing a diffidence from the European Union in taking on a substantive role and adopting policies of deterrence," Cypriot government spokesman Kyriakos Koushios said.