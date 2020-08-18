Tuesday

18th Aug 2020

Cyprus critical of EU being too soft on Turkey

Cyprus, on Monday, criticised European Union partners over what it said was diffidence amounting to "a policy of appeasement" in dealing with Turkey, locked in a stand-off with Cyprus and Greece over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, Reuters writes. "Unfortunately, we are observing a diffidence from the European Union in taking on a substantive role and adopting policies of deterrence," Cypriot government spokesman Kyriakos Koushios said.

