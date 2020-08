By EUobserver

The EU's foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, has "condemned" an ongoing coup in Mali after soldiers detained president Boubacar Keïta on Tuesday, forcing him to dissolve parliament and resign. "This can in no way be a response to the deep socio-political crisis that has hit Mali for several months," Borrell said on behalf of EU leaders. The EU has two security missions in Mali, a transit state for EU-bound migrants.