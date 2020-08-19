Ticker
Warsaw helps anti-LGBTI town after EU funds cut
By EUobserver
A Polish town that lost EU funding after it set up a zone free of "LGBTI ideology" will receive government financial support, Poland's justice minister announced Tuesday. Tuchow had its application for a European twinning programme rejected after it passed a motion rejecting "LGBTI ideology". About 100 municipalities have signed anti-LGBTI declarations since last year. Targeting the LGBTI community has become of a focal point for the nationalist Warsaw government.