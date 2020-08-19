Ticker
EU firms might leave Hong Kong, ambassador warns
By EUobserver
China's security crackdown in Hong Kong might see European firms leave, the outgoing EU ambassador, Carmen Cano de Lasala, has told independent newspaper South China Morning Post. "We [EU states] have 1,600 companies operating in Hong Kong ... [which] need rule of law, [and] freedom of expression and press," she said. Companies wanted to be "politically neutral", but "people working in financial services need free flow of information," she added.