By EUobserver

China's security crackdown in Hong Kong might see European firms leave, the outgoing EU ambassador, Carmen Cano de Lasala, has told independent newspaper South China Morning Post. "We [EU states] have 1,600 companies operating in Hong Kong ... [which] need rule of law, [and] freedom of expression and press," she said. Companies wanted to be "politically neutral", but "people working in financial services need free flow of information," she added.