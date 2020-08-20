Thursday

20th Aug 2020

EU vaccine scheme harming rival WHO effort

The Czech Republic is to stick to an EU scheme for buying Covid-19 vaccines instead of joining a rival World Health Organisation programme, despite scientists' warnings about hoarding anti-viral drugs. "We're going with the initiative by the European Commission, which is negotiating with producers, and the negotiations are very advanced, we will very soon take part in [an agreement] with AstraZeneca," Czech health minister Adam Vojtech said Wednesday, Reuters reports.

George Floyds of Europe also can't breathe

Ethnicity, religion, and history are too often markers of exclusion and disenfranchisement for the estimated 15 million people of African descent in Europe, @Jallow_M writes.

The awakening of Belarus

Women, factory workers, lawyers, doctors, artists, intellectuals, and businessmen - they all want change in Belarus and Lukashenko has no good moves left to make.

Swine fever outbreak threatens EU farmers

African Swine Fever, a highly contagious disease estimated to have claimed a quarter of the world's pig population last year, has quietly reached worrying new levels in Europe.

EU leaders urge Putin to push for Belarus dialogue

European Council president Charles Michel, French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel had each one of them a call with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (18 August) on the situation in Belarus, calling for dialogue.

