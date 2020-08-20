By EUobserver

The Czech Republic is to stick to an EU scheme for buying Covid-19 vaccines instead of joining a rival World Health Organisation scheme, despite scientists' warnings about hoarding anti-viral drugs. "We're going with the initiative by the European Commission, which is negotiating with producers, and the negotiations are very advanced, we will very soon take part in [an agreement] with AstraZeneca," Czech health minister Adam Vojtech said Wednesday, Reuters reports.