By EUobserver

The wife of a Slovak man who died in Belgian police custody in 2018 following brutal violence captured on video has called for a new enquiry into what happened. "They should have given him first aid. Instead, they sat on him with so many people. He couldn't breathe properly," Henrieta Chovancova told Belgian newspaper Het Laatse Nieuws, which published the video footage Wednesday, reminiscent of George Floyd's US killing.