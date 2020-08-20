By EUobserver

Spokespersons for Russia's leading opposition activist, Alexei Navalny, have said he was poisoned after he fell unconscious on a flight from Tomsk in central Russia to Moscow on Wednesday morning. "We suspect Alexei was poisoned by something mixed into [his] tea ... Doctors are saying that the toxic agent absorbed faster through the hot liquid," Kira Yarmysh, his spokeswoman, tweeted. Russia has a history of poison attacks against regime opponents.