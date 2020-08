By EUobserver

France recorded 3,776 new Covid-19 cases Wednesday, in a new record after its initial lockdown earlier this year. "All the indicators keep going up and the transmission of the virus is getting stronger among all ages groups affected, young adults in particular," its health ministry said, noting that Paris and Marseille were the hardest hit. Spain, the worst hit in Europe, recorded 6,700 new cases in the past 24 hours.