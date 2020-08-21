By EUobserver

A German NGO is sending an air-ambulance with a coma-specialist team to pick up Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, Deutsche Welle reports. Navalny fell ill after drinking tea on a domestic flight, raising suspicion of poisoning. However, the doctors of the Siberian hospital say he is too ill to fly. French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday they were ready to offer asylum and medical assistance.