By EUobserver

Industrial production decreased 12.3 percent in the euro area and 11.6 percent in the European Union in June, compared to the same month in 2019, according to Eurostat. With 14.8 percent, Portugal registered the biggest decline among member states, followed by Germany and Spain (-14.1 percent each), then Italy (-13.7 percent). As the only country of the EU, Ireland saw an increase of it industrial production with 4.5 percent.