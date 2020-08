By EUobserver

The end of tariffs on EU imports from 1 September, when a free-trade pact enters into force, could spell "disaster for the national economy", Ali Bey Nasri, the chairman of Algeria's exporters' association, has told AFP. "When the deal was ratified in 2005, the EU had only 15 members, while now it is 27 strong," he said. Algeria would review all commercial accords "harmful to the country", its government said.