Ticker
Report: EU prepares weak strategy on methane emissions
By EUobserver
The EU will "explore" methane gas-emission standards, but without fixing a date for their creation, according to a new anti-climate change strategy to be published by the European Commission in September, seen by Reuters. It will also propose new laws next year for oil and gas firms to better monitor emissions and repair leaks. The strategy falls short of anti-climate change NGOs' appeals, with methane linked to intense global warming.