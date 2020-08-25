Ticker
Germans hoping Trump will lose, poll says
By EUobserver
Some 76 percent of Germans think US-EU relations would improve if opposition candidate Joe Biden beat incumbent Donald Trump in upcoming American elections, according to a survey by pollster Forza for the Internationale Politik journal in Germany. Several recent polls showed similar results, with the Pew Research Center, another pollster saying in January that just 13 percent of Germans thought Trump was doing a good job in the White House.