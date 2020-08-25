Ticker
Leak: Cyprus selling EU passports to international criminals
By EUobserver
Cyprus has been selling EU passports to alleged criminals from around the world, according to leaked Cypriot documents obtained by the Al Jazeera news agency. Convicted Russian criminals who bought passports include Nikolay Gornovskiy and Ali Beglov. Alleged Iranian money launderers Maleksabet and Mehdi Ebrahimi, Chinese fraudsters Zhang Keqiang and Li Jiadong, and alleged Venezuelan money-launderer Leonardo Gonzalez Dellan also bought EU citizenship. The Cypriot government denied any wrongdoing.