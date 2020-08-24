Monday

24th Aug 2020

Ticker

German city puts on corona-test music concerts

By

German scientists held three music concerts in the city of Leipzig on Sunday to study how mass gatherings affect coronavirus infection, with each event using different rules on hygiene and social distancing. "We have good quality data," Halle University's lead researcher, Stefan Moritz, said, with results due in autumn. Infection rates were climbing in Germany in recent weeks, but the country still had one of the lowest figures in Europe.

