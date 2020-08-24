By EUobserver

Hungary has summoned Germany's ambassador to complain about German state minister Michale Roth after Roth, on Friday, told the t-online.de website that there "was rampant antisemitism in Hungary". Jewish people had nothing to fear in Hungary and Germany should "stop the unworthy attacks on the Hungarian people", Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó said in a statement on Sunday. Roth also attacked Hungary and Poland for erosion of democratic values.