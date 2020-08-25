By EUobserver

"The EU warmly welcomes the announcements issued on 21 August 2020 by the president of the presidency council Fayez Al-Serraj and speaker of the house of representatives Aguila Saleh", EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in a statement Saturday. However, on Sunday, general Khalifa Haftar, leader of the Libyan National Army rejected the ceasefire, calling it a "marketing stunt" and saying Sarraj was building up forces near Sirte instead.