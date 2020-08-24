Monday

24th Aug 2020

Ticker

EU welcomes Libya ceasefire, then Haftar rejects it

By

"The EU warmly welcomes the announcements issued on 21 August 2020 by the president of the presidency council Fayez Al-Serraj and speaker of the house of representatives Aguila Saleh", EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in a statement Saturday. However, on Sunday, general Khalifa Haftar, leader of the Libyan National Army rejected the ceasefire, calling it a "marketing stunt" and saying Sarraj was building up forces near Sirte instead.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

Street vs. state: Where is Belarus headed?

With protesters showing their strength once again on Sunday in Minsk and beyond, Belarus may be entering a stalemate between the street and state institutions.

Opinion

Sudan asylum decision signals Dutch moral collapse

Dutch decision to start deporting Sudanese refugees despite atrocious violence in their home country disfigures the notion of the Netherlands being one of the more progressive societies on earth.

Opinion

Will Belarusian dictator hold on to power?

Belarusian protesters are - unconsciously - subjects of a geopolitical battle between the east and the West. That is why their revolution is both precious and fragile.

News in Brief

  1. EU welcomes Libya ceasefire, then Haftar rejects it
  2. Macron condemns vandalism of Nazi massacre memorial
  3. EU agrees to cut tariffs on US lobsters
  4. German hospital begins treatment of Russian opposition leader
  5. Germans hoping Trump will lose, poll says
  6. Antisemitism 'rampant' in Hungary, Germany says
  7. Leak: Cyprus selling EU passports to international criminals
  8. EU free trade could mean 'disaster' for Algeria

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  3. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  5. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19

Latest News

  1. Street vs. state: Where is Belarus headed?
  2. Sudan asylum decision signals Dutch moral collapse
  3. EU trade chief ignores call to resign in corona-affair
  4. Merkel and Macron offer Belarus mediation, help for Navalny
  5. Will Belarusian dictator hold on to power?
  6. EU needs alternative to Bosnia 'peace cartel'
  7. Michel: Special EU summit on Turkey in September
  8. George Floyds of Europe also can't breathe

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us