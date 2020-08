By EUobserver

Britain's public debt has surpassed £2 trillion for the first time, piling pressure on finance minister Rishi Sunak amid the need for emergency support for the pandemic-hit economy, Reuters reported. The debt stands at 100.5 percent of Britain's economic output, the highest since 1961. The debt surge is the result of an increase in government spending to offset the negative effects of the pandemic and a decrese in tax revenues.