Ticker
Facebook to pay France €106m in taxes
By EUobserver
Facebook's French subsidiary agreed to pay more than €106 million in back taxes, including a penalty, after a 10-year audit of its accounts by French tax authorities, Reuters reported. France is pushing to overhaul international tax rules on digital companies. Current tax rules allow companies to funnel sales generated in local markets in Europe to their regional headquarters, often based on countries with low corporate tax rates, such as Ireland.