Ticker
Danish military intelligence chief suspended
By EUobserver
Denmark's military intelligence head Lars Findsen has been suspended after it was revealed that the agency had broken laws and misled the intelligence watchdog. Two others have also been suspended, the BBC reported. The Danish Defence Intelligence Service is said to have been spying on Danish citizens, passing on information about them, and failing to investigate allegations of espionage in the armed services. Defence minister Trine Bramsen promised an investigation.