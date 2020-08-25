By EUobserver

Europe has urged the Kremlin to come clean on who poisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after a German clinic said he had ingested a nerve toxin. "Those responsible must be identified and brought to justice," German chancellor Angela Merkel said. "Russian people, as well as the international community, are demanding the facts," EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell added. German police have been posted outside Navalny's hospital in Berlin.