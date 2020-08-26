Ticker
Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By EUobserver
Israeli aircraft struck posts of the Lebanese Shi'ite Muslim militant group Hezbollah early on Wednesday after shots were fired from Lebanon towards its troops, Israel's military said, as reported by Israeli newspaper Haaretz. Hezbollah gave no comments. The incident comes just weeks after the major blast that devastated large parts of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, and months after large demonstrations against corruption and government dysfunction.