By EUobserver

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, on Tuesday, said that the US was interfering Beijing's relationship with Europe, adding it was "in both of our interests to dispel such interferences," Politico reports. Wang made his comments after a meeting in Rome with Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio. After Italy, Wang will visit the Netherlands, Norway, France, and Germany to discuss trade, Hong Kong, coronavirus and the Chinese telecom giant Huawei.