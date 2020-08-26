Ticker
Ireland: Hogan committed 'clear breaches' of corona rules
By EUobserver
The Irish government said on Tuesday that EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan committed "clear breaches" of public health rules in his recent trip to the country, Reuters writes. Hogan rendered account of his Irish trip to the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, saying he was in isolation until he received a negative Covid-19 test result. But the government guidelines required him to restrict his movements for 14 days.