By EUobserver

Turkey's foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Tuesday Ankara was ready for EU mediation between Turkey and Greece "without preconditions", adding he expected the EU to act as an "honest and objective" mediator, Ekathimerini writes. Çavuşoğlu also said Greece must abandon its "maximalist approach" and pre-conditions for dialogue to begin over disputed offshore Mediterranean resources. He gave his comments during a press conference with German foreign minister Heiko Maas.