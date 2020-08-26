Wednesday

26th Aug 2020

Ticker

Kremlin rejects accusations over Navalny's poisoning

By

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that German accusations that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned "cannot be true and are rather an empty noise". German doctors said earlier this week Navalny was "probably" poisoned, but Peskov said the diagnosis was still inconclusive. Navalny is in a stable condition in intensive care in a German hospital under police guard after being flown out of Russia last weekend.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Letter

Time for EU pressure on Warsaw homophobes

It is time to show Poland's homophobic ruling party that it isn't possible to erode human rights and our common European values without a price.

Opinion

Europe must back US on Iran sanctions

It is time for France, Germany, and the UK to send the world's most dangerous man - Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei - a message on the price of treaty violations.

Higher EU climate target 'economically feasible'

A new report indicates that the EU's plan to reduce the bloc's greenhouse emissions by 55 percent by 2030 is "technically and economically feasible" - with a reform of EU carbon market and "adequate safeguards" for low-income EU countries.

News in Brief

  1. Kremlin rejects accusations over Navalny's poisoning
  2. Germany to extend corona measures to aid economy
  3. Covid-19 cases drop in France, young adults' infections rise
  4. Turkey wants EU mediation with Greece, without preconditions
  5. Two Covid-19 reinfections reported in Europe
  6. Ireland: Hogan committed 'clear breaches' of corona rules
  7. Chinese FM warns Europe of 'US interference'
  8. Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  4. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  6. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice

Latest News

  1. Belarus 'will not be broken', opposition chief tells MEPs
  2. Time for EU pressure on Warsaw homophobes
  3. Europe must back US on Iran sanctions
  4. How a women's revolution is testing Belarus dictator
  5. 'Who poisoned Navalny?', nervous EU asks Russia
  6. Higher EU climate target 'economically feasible'
  7. What should EU do when China and India lock horns?
  8. Turkey and Greece to hold rival military exercises near Crete

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us