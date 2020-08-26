By EUobserver

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that German accusations that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned "cannot be true and are rather an empty noise". German doctors said earlier this week Navalny was "probably" poisoned, but Peskov said the diagnosis was still inconclusive. Navalny is in a stable condition in intensive care in a German hospital under police guard after being flown out of Russia last weekend.