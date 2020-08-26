By EUobserver

The French health ministry reported, on Tuesday, 3,304 new coronavirus infections - a figure well below this weekend's new post-lockdown record of 4,897 cases, Reuters reported. However, the number of hospitalised people aged under-40 has increased to 18 percent since early July compared to about 8 percent from February to July. France has recorded a total of 248,158 coronavirus cases and 30,544 deaths, including 16 in the last 24 hours.