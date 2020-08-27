By EUobserver

The EU has frozen the work of its 600-man strong military and police training missions in Mali following a recent putsch there, while admitting it had trained some of those responsible. "Some of the leading figures of the coup d'etat have ... enjoyed training in Germany and France," German defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in Berlin. "We don't train armies to be putschists," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said.