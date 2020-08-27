By EUobserver

European pharmaceuticals firms are lobbying to protect Covid-19 vaccine makers against legal risks from side-effects, the Financial Times reported. Vaccines Europe, a division of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, has called for a "comprehensive system of no-fault and non-adversarial compensation, and exemption from civil liability". However, EU liability rules consider vaccine makers and other manufactures responsible for the products they put into the market.